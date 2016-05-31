VnExpress International
U.S. detects banned substances in Vietnamese seafood exports

The U.S. has found traces of banned chemicals and antibiotics in some batches of catfish imported from Vietnam.

Quarter of Saigon meat samples tainted with antibiotic residue: govt

The city’s Department of Health announced that from 2013 to 2015, over 27 percent of meat sold in its markets ...
 
