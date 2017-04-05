VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag chemical attack
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Russia complains to US over exclusion from Syria chemical probe

Russia has defended Syria and blamed the chemical attack on rebels fighting the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Syria's Assad says chemical attack '100 percent fabrication'

"They [the West] fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack," Assad said.

UN chief says suspected chemical attack shows 'war crimes' in Syria

At least 72 civilians including 20 children died in the attack on the rebel-held Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun.
April 05, 2017 | 03:37 pm GMT+7
 
go to top