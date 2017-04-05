The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
chemical attack
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Russia complains to US over exclusion from Syria chemical probe
Russia has defended Syria and blamed the chemical attack on rebels fighting the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
Syria's Assad says chemical attack '100 percent fabrication'
"They [the West] fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack," Assad said.
UN chief says suspected chemical attack shows 'war crimes' in Syria
At least 72 civilians including 20 children died in the attack on the rebel-held Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun.
April 05, 2017 | 03:37 pm GMT+7