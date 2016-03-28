VnExpress International
State Bank of Vietnam reveals falling assets in banking system

Total assets in the banking system fell slightly by VND32.3 trillion in January to VND7,287 trillion ($326 billion) from the end of last year, ...

Largest state-owned film studio to IPO after 20 years of losses

Vietnam Feature Film Studio (VFS) is about to sell 80 percent of its shares for the first time on April 4.
 
