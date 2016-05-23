VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag chargrilled pork rice noodle
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Obama has dinner at street food place, shakes hands with cheering Hanoians

Around 500 people have gathered around a ‘bun cha’ place in Le Van Huu street area in Hanoi to catch a glimpse of U.S. President Barack Obama having ...
 
go to top