Cham
A day in the life of Saigon's Muslim community

Despite the religion's strict traditions, the women are becoming more financially independent.

Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang gets US$2 million facelift

Da Nang City will commence work on a project to restore and expand its Cham Sculpture Museum.
 
