VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag cha ca
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi Bang Bang V: Cha Ca La Vong

How a rebel redoubt became a world-famous fish fry.

‘Cha ca’: fish dish with a lasting legacy

Some say you don't know the true value of local food until you leave your home. However, Hanoi’s ‘cha ca’ still ...
 
go to top