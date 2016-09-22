The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Central Vietnam
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
2 dead dolphins wash ashore in central Vietnam
Local authorities said the dolphins' carcasses showed signs of injuries from mine explosions.
Vietnam's imperial city to keep lights on for tourists
City officials hope that keeping street, park and business lights on will brighten the city's image.
Tropical depression forms at sea as floods continue to ravage central Vietnam
Strong winds, stormy rains and rough seas are expected to hit the region later this week.
November 04, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Stranded flood victims in Ha Tinh on verge of running out food
Basic supplies have run out for families who have been stuck on roofs for three days.
October 17, 2016 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Death toll rises to 21 as floods engulf central Vietnam
An incoming typhoon could add to the already fatal disaster.
October 16, 2016 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
Province drowns as non-stop rains, floods hit central Vietnam
Thousands of houses in Quang Binh have been submerged and transport disrupted.
October 15, 2016 | 10:09 am GMT+7
Guard force rescues stranded boat with 11 on board in Central Vietnam
The boat collided with submerged rocks and stuck in the water amid rough weather condition.
September 22, 2016 | 04:46 pm GMT+7