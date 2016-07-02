VnExpress International
Flooded schools in central Vietnam rush to get back to normal

A clean-up operation is already underway to clear mud and muck from schools.

Vietnam threatens to shut down Formosa

The Vietnamese government has warned Taiwanese steel maker Formosa not to ever again leak toxic waste into the ...
 
