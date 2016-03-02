The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam has the youngest ever state bank governor
Le Minh Hung, 46, is officially the youngest Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in history, after his appointment on April 9.
Blogger Ba Sam to face trial on charges of “tarnishing the State”
Blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh and his assistant Nguyen Minh Thuy will go on trial this Wednesday on charges of “abusing ...
Politburo to nominate head of state
The Vietnam Communist Party’s Central Committee is holding a three-day session in Hanoi to nominate the top three leaders in the country's political system.
March 15, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Overview of 200 Central Committee members
The 200 members of the new Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam come from various provinces, cities and central government bodies.
March 04, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
Overview of Politburo
The Politburo is the highest body of the Communist Party of Vietnam. It directs the general orientation of the government and enacts policies approved by either the national Party ...
March 04, 2016 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
