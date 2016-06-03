VnExpress International
Sun starts to shine over pollution-hit provinces in central Vietnam

Tourists have returned to the central coast after an environmental disaster that scared them away for months.

Getting lost and found in Phu Yen

Every place in Vietnam has a way to surprise you. 

Vietnam confirms wastewater from Taiwanese fish killer meets environmental standards

The environment ministry has set up two stations to monitor wastewater discharged from Formosa Ha Tinh's plant.
November 11, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Long road to uncovering Vietnam's mass fish killer

Over the last two months, over 30 government offices and experts have got involved in solving the puzzle of the cause of dead fish across Vietnam's central coast.
June 03, 2016 | 07:54 pm GMT+7
 
