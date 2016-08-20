The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What's On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Vietnam's banking cleanup efforts recoup 18 percent of toxic debts
The country may need $25 billion to clear toxic debts off bank books.
Vietnamese banks race to cash in on surging remittances before Lunar New Year
Many banks see remittances as an attractive business because they generate steady fees and require little capital.
Vietnam considers plan for gold trading floor to curb hoarding
Experts estimate that Vietnamese are keeping up to 500 tons of gold in personal savings, which could be channeled into the economy.
January 10, 2017 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnam may tap foreign reserves to bolster currency: central bank
The State Bank of Vietnam stands ready to stabilize the dollar/dong exchange rate by selling foreign currency.
November 25, 2016 | 02:07 pm GMT+7
Dong slumps to lowest level against dollar in past five months
One dollar now costs 22,420 dong in major banks.
November 18, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam weighs extending short-term forex loans to end of 2017
The proposal takes into account the country's slower economic growth so far this year.
November 14, 2016 | 05:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese govt advised to cut stakes in public sector banks
Endless credit poses the risk of funds being misused by the country's four major banks.
October 31, 2016 | 03:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's foreign reserves hit record high of $40 billion: central bank
With over $40 billion in foreign currency reserves, Vietnam can cover three months of imports.
October 20, 2016 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's bad debts under control, central bank says
The State Bank of Vietnam aims to bring down toxic debts in local lenders to below 3 percent of total outstanding loans this year.
October 08, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s credit growth up 10.6 percent in first nine months
The credit growth target of 18-20 percent could be difficult to reach this year.
October 07, 2016 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Indonesia uses new interest rate to boost economy
"With growth struggling and inflationary pressures low, a rate cut is likely sooner rather than later."
August 20, 2016 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
HSBC estimates Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves at $38 bln
The central bank may have escaped the impacts of Brexit without exhausting its foreign reserves.
July 31, 2016 | 11:26 am GMT+7
Jewelry company exec wants more gold on the market
Would a gold trading floor convince Vietnamese people to abandon their hoarding mentalities?
July 27, 2016 | 07:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's central bank grapples to fight inflation
The State Bank says will tread carefully on any changes to monetary policy.
July 27, 2016 | 11:48 am GMT+7
Vietnam banks see 2016 credit growth up 20 percent on year
Vietnamese banks are lending more: Is it good news to the economy?
July 07, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7
