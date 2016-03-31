VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag cemetery
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi to spend $61 mln building new cemetery for high-ranking officials

Space has run out at the official cemetery where the likes of revolutionary leaders Le Duan and Ton Duc Thang are buried.

In Vietnam, cost of dying soars as private cemeteries boom

As public cemeteries close, many Vietnamese find themselves faced with an unsavory choice: go big or go dust.

Vietnamese archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old cemetery hidden in a cavern

The expedition team found dozens of archaeological relics, mainly pottery, stone tools, human teeth and bone fragments.
March 31, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7

Move over Mao: Beijing's tomb sweepers preen pampered pets' graves

China celebrates the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 3, with much of the ceremonial ritual of honouring the dead these days not geared towards beloved relatives, but ...
March 31, 2016 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
 
go to top