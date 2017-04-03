The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
celebration
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Overseas Vietnamese celebrate Lunar New Year thousands miles from home
Banh chung are being wrapped and cooked around the world in the Vietnamese kitchens in the U.S., Belgium and Japan.
Vietnam puts on its best dress for Year of the Dog
Hanoi and Saigon have brought out stylish banners and pretty flowers for the big holiday.
Flashback: Photos capture Hanoi's Tet spirit through decades of hardships
The black and white exhibition features shots taken before and after the Vietnam War.
February 02, 2018 | 05:19 pm GMT+7
In pictures: Christmas around the world
From Hanoi to Gaza, from cities to the blue sea, the merry season is on!
December 24, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Celebrating Children’s Day with a splash in Saigon
Ho Chi Minh City’s largest theme park was packed on Thursday as parents treated their kids to a special Children’s Day.
June 01, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Buffet night: A celebration of Hung Kings' Day at Saigon Café Restaurant
Get your stomach ready for a special buffet night to celebrate Hung Kings' Day.
April 03, 2017 | 07:45 pm GMT+7