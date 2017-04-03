VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag celebration
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Overseas Vietnamese celebrate Lunar New Year thousands miles from home

Banh chung are being wrapped and cooked around the world in the Vietnamese kitchens in the U.S., Belgium and Japan.

Vietnam puts on its best dress for Year of the Dog

Hanoi and Saigon have brought out stylish banners and pretty flowers for the big holiday.

Flashback: Photos capture Hanoi's Tet spirit through decades of hardships

The black and white exhibition features shots taken before and after the Vietnam War.
February 02, 2018 | 05:19 pm GMT+7

In pictures: Christmas around the world

From Hanoi to Gaza, from cities to the blue sea, the merry season is on!
December 24, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

Celebrating Children’s Day with a splash in Saigon

Ho Chi Minh City’s largest theme park was packed on Thursday as parents treated their kids to a special Children’s Day.
June 01, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7

Buffet night: A celebration of Hung Kings' Day at Saigon Café Restaurant

Get your stomach ready for a special buffet night to celebrate Hung Kings' Day.
April 03, 2017 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
 
go to top