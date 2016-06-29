VnExpress International
Tag caves
Vietnamese province holds fast to plan to build controversial cable car in cave kingdom

A Quang Binh official claims the public support the plan, but stops short of who or how many people have been surveyed.

Vietnamese province proceeds with controversial ladder plan in world’s largest cave

Authorities claim the 100m ladder that has been bolted to a rock face for visitors to climb will have an ...

Vietnam’s PM endorses cable car plan to world famous cave system

The announcement comes on the heels of government assurance that Phong Nha-Ke Bang will be safe from construction until 2030.
August 26, 2017 | 11:54 am GMT+7

Vietnam province denies rumors of cable car construction in world’s largest cave

'Son Doong is an invaluable natural resource that needs to be preserved.'
January 17, 2017 | 05:52 pm GMT+7

Mind-boggling cave opens for tourists in Vietnam

The central province of Quang Binh has decided to open Tien (Fairy) 2 Cave, one of 57 amazing geological wonders discovered this year, to tourists from July.
June 29, 2016 | 08:21 pm GMT+7
 
