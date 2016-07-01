VnExpress International
Vietnam starts the deployment of electronic toll collection

From July 1, Cau Gie – Ninh Binh expressway investor applies the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system with Radio-frequency identification (RFID) ...
 
