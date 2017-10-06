VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag catalan
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Spain to push ahead with suspending Catalan autonomy

The Spanish gov't called an emergency cabinet meeting for Saturday to specify how it will take control over the region.

Catalan crisis poses fresh challenge to battered EU

Separatist movements are affecting states across the continent.
 
go to top