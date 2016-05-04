VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Cat Bi international airport
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hai Phong claims $77 million shortfall from state budget to cover airport upgrade

The northern city of Hai Phong has sent a request to the Ministry of Finance to claim back more than VND1.7 trillion (about $77 million) that was ...
 
go to top