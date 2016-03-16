VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag cashew industry
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam to import 870,000 tons of cashew nuts in 2016 as domestic supply falls short

The world’s largest cashew exporter plans to imports 870,000 tons of cashew worth $1.1 million to provide materials for its processing industry.

Local cashew exporters face input shortages

The domestic cashew industry is facing a shortage of nuts for its processing factories while struggling to improve ...
 
go to top