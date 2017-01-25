The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
HCMC plans to stop tax dodgers by enforcing card payments in restaurants
The city's tax office is likely to miss its revenue target this year, and is looking at more effective monetary management.
Cash-loving Japanese savers opt to play it safe
Cash is king in Japan and credit cards are much less popular than in other countries
Shower of cash lands Vietnamese media firm in hot water at book launch in Hue
The sight of money raining from the sky in the ancient city quickly sparked outrage on social media.
June 21, 2017 | 08:19 am GMT+7
ATM test-run stuns Hanoi bank client
The client received a blue strip of paper in lieu of an actual bank note.
March 02, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Cash demand soaring ahead of Tet holidays
Crowds of up to 50 people have been seen outside banks even hours before they opened.
January 25, 2017 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
