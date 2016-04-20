VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Cartoon
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam Animation Company hopes to capture IPO audience

The Vietnam Animation Single Member Limited Company will offer 589,804 shares on April 27 on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), equivalent to 11 percent ...
 
go to top