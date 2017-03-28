VnExpress International
Vietnamese cargo ship sinks after collision with unknown vessel, 9 missing

Local authorities are searching for the missing crew and the identity of the other ship.

Vietnamese port offers amnesty to bankrupt S.Korean shipping giant

Massive container ships have been left floating in waters around the world after Hanjin went broke.
 
