Mobile top-up cards fly off the shelves in Vietnam on final day of promotion

Bonus credit of up to 50 percent will be a thing of the past from March 1.

Malaysian duo arrested with fake bank cards in Saigon

The two men were spotted acting suspiciously and tried to make a break for it when they were approached.
 
