VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag carcass
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

2 dead dolphins wash ashore in central Vietnam

Local authorities said the dolphins' carcasses showed signs of injuries from mine explosions.

Police detect frozen tiger in central Vietnam

The dead tiger weighs as much as 120 kilograms.
 
go to top