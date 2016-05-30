VnExpress International
Tag car imports
Car import tariffs from Japan to Vietnam to be eliminated from 2029

But Vietnam has been known to raise other trade barriers to counter the loss it incurs from the elimination of import taxes.

Indonesia tries to jump-start car exports to Vietnam

A new regulation issued by Vietnam has forced Indonesia to halt car exports to the country, which could cost it ...

Imported cars will undercut Vietnam products after tariff removal: industry

The country's lack of auto parts suppliers means many components have to be imported and the added costs are passed on to consumers.
December 06, 2016 | 04:01 pm GMT+7

Car imports still face red light after Vietnam refuses to budge on legislation

A five-year-old law has marginalized the majority of local car importers.
July 05, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7

Thailand overtakes China to become Vietnam’s top car supplier

Over the first four months of this year, three out of ten cars imported into Vietnam were made in Thailand.
May 30, 2016 | 06:23 pm GMT+7
 
