VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag car import
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Foreign car makers try to navigate new law in Vietnam after two-month hiatus

Over 2,000 Honda cars will be the first batch of foreign-made autos to undergo the new checks this week.

Japanese auto makers halt exports to Vietnam in wake of tightened quality checks

Vietnam’s new decree is aimed at protecting the local auto industry now that import taxes within the region have ...

Vietnam's car imports soar in January as tariffs fall

Tariffs on car imports from ASEAN countries will be fully removed by 2018.
February 06, 2017 | 01:31 pm GMT+7

Higher tax slams the brakes on Vietnam's car imports

Duties of up to 150 percent are making people think twice about life in the fast lane.
September 19, 2016 | 11:16 am GMT+7

Automobile firms struggle with latest changes to Vietnam’s tax policy

Car enterprises are complaining that constant changes to tax policies is affecting their business and cutting their contributions to the state budget as a result.
April 27, 2016 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
 
go to top