Tag
car import
Foreign car makers try to navigate new law in Vietnam after two-month hiatus
Over 2,000 Honda cars will be the first batch of foreign-made autos to undergo the new checks this week.
Japanese auto makers halt exports to Vietnam in wake of tightened quality checks
Vietnam’s new decree is aimed at protecting the local auto industry now that import taxes within the region have ...
Vietnam's car imports soar in January as tariffs fall
Tariffs on car imports from ASEAN countries will be fully removed by 2018.
February 06, 2017 | 01:31 pm GMT+7
Higher tax slams the brakes on Vietnam's car imports
Duties of up to 150 percent are making people think twice about life in the fast lane.
September 19, 2016 | 11:16 am GMT+7
Automobile firms struggle with latest changes to Vietnam’s tax policy
Car enterprises are complaining that constant changes to tax policies is affecting their business and cutting their contributions to the state budget as a result.
April 27, 2016 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
