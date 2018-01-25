VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag captain
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam captain says stunning U23 Asian Cup run thanks to 'crazy' fans back home

‘We will try to give them a bigger present from the final match,’ said Luong Xuan Truong. 

Vietnamese crew murdered South Korean captain over verbal abuse

A sailor from the South Korean fishing vessel said a bad relationship and the language barrier were the reasons ...
 
go to top