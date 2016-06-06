The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
capsize
Fourteen dead, mostly children, in Russian boating accident
Fourteen people, mostly children, have died after boats capsized in stormy weather during an outing on a lake in the Republic of Karelia in ...
Sorry tourists, no more deck view of Ha Long Bay
Ship owners in Ha Long Bay used rope and wooden boards to seal decks, upsetting tourists who paid handsomely but ...
Da Nang presses charges against cruise company after fatal capsize
Da Nang police has launched today an investigation into the cause of the cruise capsize on Han River that resulted in three deaths.
June 06, 2016 | 09:25 pm GMT+7
