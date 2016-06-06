VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag capsize
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Fourteen dead, mostly children, in Russian boating accident

Fourteen people, mostly children, have died after boats capsized in stormy weather during an outing on a lake in the Republic of Karelia in ...

Sorry tourists, no more deck view of Ha Long Bay

Ship owners in Ha Long Bay used rope and wooden boards to seal decks, upsetting tourists who paid handsomely but ...

Da Nang presses charges against cruise company after fatal capsize

Da Nang police has launched today an investigation into the cause of the cruise capsize on Han River that resulted in three deaths. 
June 06, 2016 | 09:25 pm GMT+7
 
go to top