News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Fitch upgrades Vietnamese banks’ ratings thanks to positive outlook
The global rating agency has credited major banks for higher capital levels and asset quality improvement.
VN-Index regains top performing spot in Asia thanks to foreign investors
Vietnam's growth forecast is strong enough to have foreign investors paying premiums to buy into the market.
Outlook bright for Vietnam’s soaring stock market in 2018
After hitting a decade-long high in 2017, the banking and energy sectors could drive the market to record levels.
February 21, 2018 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
The bloom is off seed funding, the business of providing money to brand-new startups, as investors take a more measured approach to financing emerging U.S. technology companies.
August 02, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Exhibition: Living Forever with the Capital
An exhibition to relive history and celebrate liberty.
November 24, 2016 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Why flooding returns to haunt Hanoi after heavy downpours
Severe flooding in several parts of Hanoi on Wednesday after torrential rain has stirred up serious concerns over the capital’s drainage system, which is outdated and unable to ...
May 28, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
How long before the cracks show in China's great currency wall?
BEIJING - China still owns the world's largest currency reserves, but it has been burning through them at such a pace that some think Beijing might soon have to allow a sharp fall ...
February 25, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
