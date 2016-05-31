The most read Vietnamese newspaper
capital punishment
Vietnamese receives death sentence for shooting spree in land dispute
Dang Van Hien and accomplices shot and killed three people sent by a company to raze the land he used to grow crops.
Should Vietnam abolish the death penalty?
Vietnam is scrapping the death penalty for what it deems to be five serious crimes, but should the country abolish ...
Death penalty still the public's answer to solving social downfall in Vietnam
Public support for capital punishment appears to remain overwhelming, but will simply killing convicts help deter similar crimes?
October 24, 2017 | 09:29 pm GMT+7
Who gets killed for killing?
From July 1, 15 different forms of murder will be subject to the death penalty according to the 2015 Penal Code.
May 31, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
