VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag capital punishment
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese receives death sentence for shooting spree in land dispute

Dang Van Hien and accomplices shot and killed three people sent by a company to raze the land he used to grow crops.

Should Vietnam abolish the death penalty?

Vietnam is scrapping the death penalty for what it deems to be five serious crimes, but should the country abolish ...

Death penalty still the public's answer to solving social downfall in Vietnam

Public support for capital punishment appears to remain overwhelming, but will simply killing convicts help deter similar crimes?
October 24, 2017 | 09:29 pm GMT+7

Who gets killed for killing?

From July 1, 15 different forms of murder will be subject to the death penalty according to the 2015 Penal Code.
May 31, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
 
go to top