VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Cao Bang Province
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Ho Chi Minh's heaven-like sanctuary up in the mountain

Pac Bo Cave is one of the best known historic sites among Vietnamese, famous for being a temporary home to Ho Chi Minh, founder of Vietnam's ...
 
go to top