Charities blast UK for refusing asylum to Vietnamese orphan

Trafficked at 10 and forced into illegal drugs work, the Vietnamese teenager is facing deportation from Britain.

Cannabis ingredient holds promise as antipsychotic medicine

'The study indicated that CBD may be effective in psychosis: patients treated with CBD showed a significant ...

Australian police arrest Vietnamese nationals in cannabis farming investigation

Bank accounts holding $760,000 have been frozen after police spotted suspicious financial transactions.
June 15, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese man arrested for growing cannabis in Hong Kong - report

If convicted, the man can be in jail for up to 15 years.
April 27, 2017 | 02:57 pm GMT+7

UK police release four Vietnamese men enslaved at ‘vast’ cannabis farm

The four were found working in a nuclear bunker where there was no natural light, fresh air or running water.
February 27, 2017 | 11:51 am GMT+7

More Americans getting high: cannabis study

The number of daily or near-daily users was about 8.4 million in 2014, up from 3.9 million in 2002.
September 01, 2016 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
 
