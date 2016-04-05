VnExpress International
Jungle ramparts stand guard over natural curves and edges

Ky Co Beach boasts a curvaceous sandy stretch and offers the ideal camp site at the foot of Phuong Mai Mountain, the perfect spot for anyone heading ...

Binh Thuan camp site provides pristine path to paradise

Coco Beachcamp on La Gi Beach in Binh Thuan province is situated 180 kilometers to the east of Saigon, and offers ...
 
