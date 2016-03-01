VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag CAfrica
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Sex in Central Africa -- survival for some, shame for UN

While on the lookout for scraps of food or a little money at a Congolese peacekeepers base, an 18-year-old woman was raped by three men.
 
go to top