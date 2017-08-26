VnExpress International
Vietnamese province holds fast to plan to build controversial cable car in cave kingdom

A Quang Binh official claims the public support the plan, but stops short of who or how many people have been surveyed.

Vietnam’s PM endorses cable car plan to world famous cave system

The announcement comes on the heels of government assurance that Phong Nha-Ke Bang will be safe from construction ...
 
