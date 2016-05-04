The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese airlines battle over air fare floor price proposal
The Transport Ministry says it will study the proposal carefully before making a final decision.
Learn to fly: Pilot shortage puts Vietnamese airlines on standby
Big bonuses are being offered by airlines to woo more pilots.
Vietnam Airlines to open direct flights to US in 2018
Prolonged layovers between Vietnam and the United States might soon be a thing of the past.
August 17, 2016 | 04:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnam eases liquid restrictions on domestic flights
Passengers on domestic flights within Vietnam are now allowed to bring bottled water, soft drinks and perfume on flights, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
May 04, 2016 | 11:49 am GMT+7
