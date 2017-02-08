The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese workers find new jobs after S Korean boss disappears owing $1.37 mil
A Hong Kong firm has offered to pay 600 of them $220 per month, but many are still clinging on to government support.
'What’s most important is you do your job well,' Vietnam's King of Steel on road to billionaire
The Chairman of Hoa Phat Corporation shares his personal views on life and stories of his company’s ...
South Korean conglomerate reveals plans to expand operations in Vietnam
Lotte is looking for opportunities in Vietnam's agriculture, manufacturing and construction sectors.
March 09, 2018 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Samsung dismisses labor abuse claims in Vietnam
Samsung said a sample size of 45 female workers is insufficient to conclude its workers suffer from health problems like fatigue, dizziness and miscarriages.
November 26, 2017 | 11:31 am GMT+7
Blow to workers' union as Vietnam set for 11-year-low minimum wage bump
The 6.5 percent increase is only half of what the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor was lobbying for.
August 07, 2017 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s leaders say no rescue for state-run factories with massive losses
The Communist Party’s decision-making body has ordered the trade ministry to quickly end business ventures that are in the red.
June 21, 2017 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
'Secret payments' and red tape holding back Vietnamese companies
An annual dialogue between Vietnam’s top leaders and businesses started out as expected: with a barrage of complaints.
May 17, 2017 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
Female entrepreneurs take Saigon crowdfunding event by storm
Thousands of dollars and hours of free consultancy were offered to six startups following stellar presentations on Tuesday.
April 27, 2017 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
Large US firms stashed $1.6 trillion in tax havens: Oxfam
The study names the 50 largest U.S. companies including Apple, Microsoft and Wal-Mart.
April 12, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese businesses rank best, worst government regulations
The rating is considered important to help Vietnam improve its business environment and increase national competitiveness
March 01, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese businesses owe $440 mln to social insurance fund
Foreign companies owed more than 12 percent of the debt that should be used to pay workers' pensions.
February 08, 2017 | 10:10 am GMT+7
Nearly 9,000 new companies launched in Vietnam in January
A strong start for the economy in the new year after a record high number of new openings in 2016.
February 03, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7
Vietnam sees record new business in 2016
The new 110,000 businesses could create nearly 1.3 million jobs.
December 26, 2016 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Hanoi’s economic growth set to hit six-year high
The city’s economy is expected to expand 8.03 percent this year, lower than its target of 8.5-9 percent.
December 08, 2016 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Over 40 percent of small companies in Vietnam pay bribes: survey
Unofficial payments helped them complete tax and customs procedures.
November 10, 2016 | 09:57 am GMT+7
