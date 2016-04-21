VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag business registration certificate
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Prosecutors in line of fire for criminal charge against ‘pho’ shop owner

A criminal charge against the owner of a ‘pho’ noodle restaurant on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City for being five days late obtaining his business ...

Restaurant owner files for compensation in latest twist to bizzare criminal case

Nguyen Van Tan could have never imagined that opening a restaurant directly opposite a police station that also ...

PM intervenes in police persecution of "pho" shop owner in bizarre criminal case

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to review criminal proceedings against a Pho restaurant owner for “being five days late ...
April 21, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
 
go to top