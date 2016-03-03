VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag business conditions
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Car imports still face red light after Vietnam refuses to budge on legislation

A five-year-old law has marginalized the majority of local car importers.

Vietnam’s Feb PMI drops off

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam decreased to 50.3 in February from 51.5 in ...
 
go to top