The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
business condition
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Export orders jump to 14-month high in Vietnam's manufacturing sector
The Nikkei Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, an indicator of manufacturing performance, posted 52.6 in June, broadly in line ...
Vietnam cuts through red tape in bid to unleash business spirit
Vietnam is not the easiest place in the world to do business; it is ranked 93rd by the World Bank in its Doing ...
No old wine in a new bottle: Vietnam's business law revolution
The government is reviewing a series of legal documents so that private businesses will no longer think setting up a business in Vietnam is a major risk.
June 28, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7
New orders drive Vietnam's manufacturing PMI up to 52.7 in May
The Nikkei Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 52.7 in May from 52.3 in April, according to a report released earlier this week.
June 02, 2016 | 11:49 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter