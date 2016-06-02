VnExpress International
Tag business condition
Export orders jump to 14-month high in Vietnam's manufacturing sector

The Nikkei Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, an indicator of manufacturing performance, posted 52.6 in June, broadly in line ...

Vietnam cuts through red tape in bid to unleash business spirit

Vietnam is not the easiest place in the world to do business; it is ranked 93rd by the World Bank in its Doing ...

No old wine in a new bottle: Vietnam's business law revolution

The government is reviewing a series of legal documents so that private businesses will no longer think setting up a business in Vietnam is a major risk.
June 28, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7

New orders drive Vietnam's manufacturing PMI up to 52.7 in May

The Nikkei Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 52.7 in May from 52.3 in April, according to a report released earlier this week.
June 02, 2016 | 11:49 am GMT+7
 
