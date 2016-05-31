VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Busan Bank
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

South Korea's Busan Bank open for business in Ho Chi Minh City

The State Bank of Vietnam issued a license for Busan Bank to start trading on May 27 at its new branch in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1.
 
go to top