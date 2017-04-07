The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hanoi man could face attempted murder charges for knifing teenage shoplifter
The alleged assailant said he was unable to control his temper when he cornered the boy in his grocery store.
Worst thief ever? A burglar raids Saigon office before falling asleep on site
Reports suggested the man was simply too tired to see the night through.