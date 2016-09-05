The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
buffalo fighting
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Despite controversy, buffalo fighting festival resumes in northern Vietnam
The festival was temporarily suspended after a man was gored to death during a qualifying match in July.
Buffalo kills owner during fighting festival in northern Vietnam
The culture ministry is considering canceling the controversial festival, which some people view as barbaric.
Buffalo fighting festival actually a beauty contest: Hanoi authorities
One buffalo ended up dead but the authorities said it was not a buffalo fighting by definition.
September 06, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter