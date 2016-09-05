VnExpress International
Despite controversy, buffalo fighting festival resumes in northern Vietnam

The festival was temporarily suspended after a man was gored to death during a qualifying match in July.

Buffalo kills owner during fighting festival in northern Vietnam

The culture ministry is considering canceling the controversial festival, which some people view as barbaric.

Buffalo fighting festival actually a beauty contest: Hanoi authorities

One buffalo ended up dead but the authorities said it was not a buffalo fighting by definition.
