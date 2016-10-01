VnExpress International
Buddha statue
Buddha statue stolen from northern Vietnam pagoda found near road

Police still search for the thieves, who have taken away all the statue’s hands.

Thieves pinch valuable Buddha statue in northern Vietnam

This is the second time the 2.8 meter-high statue has been stolen.
 
