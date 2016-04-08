VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag British Virgin Islands
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Money from tax havens comes pouring into Vietnam

Foreign firms that use tax havens have accelerated their investments.

"Loss-making" Vietnamese gold mines raise questions of Canadian owner

Canadian gold mining giant Besra has been experiencing huge losses and delaying tax payments for the last five ...

$20 bln of FDI in Vietnam channeled from British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is among the top five countries with the greatest FDI inflow into Vietnam, totaling $19.3 billion in 2015, according to the Ministry of Planning ...
May 11, 2016 | 08:06 pm GMT+7

Money and power: China's link to Panama Papers firm

Long before the Panama Papers leaks put law firm Mossack Fonseca on front pages around the world, the company was already well known among a certain class of Chinese investor.
April 08, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
 
go to top