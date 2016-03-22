The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Florida foot bridge collapse leaves 4 people dead
Witnesses told local media the vehicles were stopped at a traffic light when the bridge collapsed on top of them.
Six injured as bridge collapses in southern Vietnam
Among the victims, an old woman and two children, are in critical condition.
Malaysian bridge collapse kills, injures Vietnamese workers
So far, police have identified eight injured though more victims may still be found.
December 01, 2016 | 02:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's north-south railway artery reopens after bridge collapse
The Ghenh Bridge, Vietnam’s main railway link between the north and the south, has been reopened after being closed for the last three months for repairs.
June 25, 2016 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to reopen north-south railway bridge after historic collapse
The railway bridge in the southern province of Dong Nai will resume operations on June 26 after its collapse in March this year, said Do Quang Van, brand director of Saigon ...
June 13, 2016 | 07:11 pm GMT+7
Deputy PM urges swift repairs to vital railway bridge
Repairs to the Ghenh Bridge that stretches across the Dong Nai River need to be completed 15 days earlier than previously planned so the bridge can reopen by early July, said ...
April 04, 2016 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Transport costs for North-South route soar after rail bridge collapse
The collapse of the Ghenh Bridge that shut down the North-South railway has left businesses struggling with a surge in transport costs.
April 01, 2016 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
PM approves millions of dollars to repair collapsed north-south rail bridge
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has allocated funding to repair a 100-year-old railway bridge that collapsed on March 20, paralyzing the country's rail logistics network.
March 23, 2016 | 06:59 pm GMT+7
Tons of goods stranded after railway bridge collapse
A railway bridge collapse in the southern province of Dong Nai on March 20 has cut off the flow of goods shuttling on the north-south route, causing difficulties for local ...
March 22, 2016 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
