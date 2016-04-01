The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
bribe
One in three Latin Americans have paid bribes to public employees, report says
Most people in the region say corruption is on the rise, and those most likely to have paid off officials were residents of Mexico and the Dominican ...
Bribes continue to dictate Vietnam's medicine prices, trial uncovers
At least $330,000 was allegedly handed over to doctors by a local pharmaceutical firm, and it was the patients ...
10 officials disciplined over corruption in 10 years
Meanwhile, losses to corruption totalled $2.6 billion.
July 13, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7
SMEs forced to pay more "informal charges' to cut through red tape
A worryingly high number of micro and small firms say they are “harassed during administrative procedures", and small enterprises lose 13 percent of revenue to "informal payments".
April 01, 2016 | 11:42 am GMT+7
