One in three Latin Americans have paid bribes to public employees, report says

Most people in the region say corruption is on the rise, and those most likely to have paid off officials were residents of Mexico and the Dominican ...

Bribes continue to dictate Vietnam's medicine prices, trial uncovers

At least $330,000 was allegedly handed over to doctors by a local pharmaceutical firm, and it was the patients ...

10 officials disciplined over corruption in 10 years

Meanwhile, losses to corruption totalled $2.6 billion. 
July 13, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7

SMEs forced to pay more "informal charges' to cut through red tape

A worryingly high number of micro and small firms say they are “harassed during administrative procedures", and small enterprises lose 13 percent of revenue to "informal payments".
April 01, 2016 | 11:42 am GMT+7
 
