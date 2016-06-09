The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's biggest brewer to sell majority stake
Prices will be set at a minimum of $14 a share at the sale scheduled for December 18.
Vietnam finance ministry unit pushes for change in brewers' privatization
Sales prospectuses must be published by September 30.
Vietnam brewer Habeco soars 40 pct on stock listing debut
Investors keen to buy before gov't sells majority stake.
October 29, 2016 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Beer, big bucks and babes: tapping into Vietnam's thirst
It’s breweries that have the power to dictate what local pubs decide to put in their fridges.
September 19, 2016 | 12:18 pm GMT+7
Big brewers spend big to grab Vietnam market share
With a thriving street-side cafe and bar culture, young population and rising middle class, Vietnam is luring top brewers.
September 16, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Thirsty Vietnam proves a money-spinner for Heineken
The world’s third largest brewer Heineken considers Vietnam a vital growth engine in Asia Pacific as the Dutch beer manufacturer struggles to increase profitability from its ...
June 09, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
