breastfeeding
Vietnam opens first human milk bank to help at-risk infants

The government has taken various measures to increase the breastfeeding rate in Vietnam, which is significantly lower than other countries.

Sleep-deprived mothers upset over draft policy to cut extra break time

The revised law would cut the time mothers have to care for their new-borns.

For babies in SE Asia disasters, breast is best - experts

After each typhoon, earthquake or flood in disaster-prone Southeast Asia, well-meaning individuals and groups donate infant formula, not realising the dangers it can pose to ...
