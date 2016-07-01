VnExpress International
BIDV becomes first bank in ASEAN to open branch in Myanmar

BIDV, Vietnam's biggest partly private lender by assets, said on Friday it has officially received a license to open a branch in Myanmar.

Vietnam issues new regulation on representative offices, branches of foreign businesses

Vietnam has issued Decree 07/2016/ND-CP dated January 25, 2016, to manage operations of representative offices and ...
 
