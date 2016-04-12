VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag brain drain
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

In Vietnam, good parenting equals a straight-A kid, plus an American degree

The only thing most Vietnamese care about is a well-educated child.

Away from home: More Vietnamese leaving for richer countries

Scores of wealthy families, investors have moved overseas.

Overseas students: return home or not?

The fact that many Vietnamese students decide to stay in foreign countries where they have studied rather than return home has aroused controversy among Vietnamese people.
April 07, 2016 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
 
go to top